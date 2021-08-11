Eddie Hill named Legend of North Texas 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Museum of North Texas History Wednesday announced the Legend of North Texas for 2021 is Eddie Hill, a retired Hall of Fame drag racer.

Hill has won numerous championships on both land and water and is the only person to concurrently hold speed records in both.

Hill has won trophies and races in nine decades from the 1940s to 2020.

“We are excited to honor Eddie Hill as the 2021 Legend of North Texas. Not only has he contributed to the racing world, but he is also a fixture in Wichita Falls with his business, Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles”, Madeleine Calcote, Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History said.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Forum located at 2120 Speedway Avenue.

Tickets are $50 each and a table of 8 can be purchased for $360. To purchase, call (940) 322-7628, visit the Museum of North Texas History website or send them an email.