WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group of local businesses teamed up to collect presents for area children.

Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles, in conjunction with Hendren Media Solutions, Lone Star Muscle Cars and MacTech Solutions, was able, through generous donations from customers and friends, to provide 266 Christmas presents for Wichita Falls ISD students from five campuses.

Toy donations were also made to First Step and the Children’s Home.

100% of the donations went to provide gifts. All wrapping, labor and administrative costs were donated by the businesses.

This was the third annual toy drive Eddie Hill’s has worked to put together.