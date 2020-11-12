Effects of war lasting for IP Vietnam veteran

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Twenty years before Larry Dutton started Iowa Park’s Dutton Funeral Home in 1989, he found himself in Vietnam.

The events from his time in the army are still shaping his life today.

“It seems like it’s so far back I can’t remember,” Dutton said. “Yet, part of it seems like it was just yesterday”

It was July 18, 1968 when 20-year-old Larry Dutton was inducted into the U.S. Army.

The Electra native was drafted and said he was soon compelled to apply for a conscientious objector status.

“Well, I felt like it was wrong for me to bare arms against a fellow man, whether it be an enemy or a friend,” Dutton said. “So, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to apply, and if it’s meant to be. Otherwise, I’ll serve with a rifle.’ Anyway, I got the status.”

After basic training at fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Dutton trained to become a combat medic and arrived in Vietnam in January, 1969.

With his platoon, Dutton walked between two machine gunners everywhere they went.

“They had the machine guns and I had the medical badge. So that’s what they wanted was someone who would dedicate their time and their life to taking care of them,” Dutton said.

On Jan. 24, 1969, while on patrol in the jungle area, the reality of war set in.

“About mid-morning, this friend came up to me and he said, ‘Doc, I’m going home.’ I said, ‘Well, we’re all planning to go home.’ He said, ‘No, I mean, I’m going home today.’ I said, well maybe not because there are no planes coming in to take anybody out.’ He said, ‘You don’t understand. I’m going home.’ I said, ‘You mean you’re going to die today?’ He said, ‘That’s it,'” Dutton said.

Twenty minutes later, Dutton’s friend was killed, and six others were wounded when one tripped a wire that detonated a booby trap.

“When he got hit, I ran up to him and he was already dead. I said, ‘Well he went home,'” Dutton said. “Very sad. Very sad because I had made a good friend the few short hours we’d been together. I made a good friend.”

Dutton was one of the six others wounded.

“This is where I got hit. On my hand, arm, chest, another one right there in the throat,” Dutton said. “That one on the throat missed my jugular by an eighth of an inch. If it had hit it, I would have been dead before they got me on the chopper.”

After time in the hospital, Dutton was soon back in the field, and said one evening on patrol he’d accepted he too was probably going home.

“All of a sudden we started getting fire from snipers, and they were in caves, and one bullet went right by my ear and I heard it as it went by,” Dutton said.

Then, while on patrol again, on March 2, 1969, Dutton was on the front line caring for a wounded soldier when he stepped on a land mine that tore up his foot.

He then heard another click.

“I heard that click of that other land mine, bomb, or whatever it was that was going to explode. They had laid me down right by it. My head was six inches from the detonator, and when I heard that click, I looked up at the sergeant and said ‘Sarge, don’t move. Let them move me and then you jump as high as you can,'” Dutton said. “So, they moved me over and got me on the helicopter and when they got me far enough over, he jumped and it exploded, but it was a low explosion.”

Dutton said three others, including his sergeant, survived in that field, but at least a dozen others did not.

“The good lord had his hand over me. That’s all I can say,” Dutton said. “They wanted to amputate my foot and I wouldn’t let them. So, they sent me back to the United States.”

Among Dutton’s memories from the Vietnam war are his dog tags. He of course was very happy to bring them home alive and his two purple hearts. His wife of 53 years Norma Dutton said it’s often been a struggle for Larry to deal with those memories.

“It’s something you really can’t describe without feeling it yourself. But it was painful,” Larry Dutton said. “Really the first several years after that, I couldn’t even stand to talk about it. I didn’t want to talk to anybody about it.”

“We just have to say it was God that got him back. His mother and I both, you know prayed,” Norma Dutton said. “We prayed every day for him many times. And we just think it was by the grace of God that he got home and was basically okay.”

It was years later, they discovered Larry Dutton was not okay.

“I became a diabetic. Now, I’m on insulin, I live on insulin. And then the next step was Parkinson’s disease. And the V.A. has considered all of these things due to Agent Orange,” Larry Dutton said.

“Although he did not want to carry a gun and take a life, he did not refuse to go serve his country. And it’s been hard when you think about what he did for the country. And now he’s paying the price basically with his life because we know, you know, there’s no cure for Parkinson’s, just continues to get worse,” Norma Dutton said.

And though the life of a service member can be a tough one, Larry Dutton looks back on his service with pride.

“I’m proud of what I did for my country,” Larry Dutton said.

With the continued passing of so much time, the whole family will forever remain proud too.

“And I’d do it again if the need came,” Larry Dutton said.

Dutton was interviewed and received a position in fort Sam Houston’s Brooke Army Medical Center, and was there until he separated from the service on July 17, 1970.

As a Specialist 5th Class, he said he was one of the few enlisted persons to instruct doctors who would come into the army as officers.

Dutton received his honorable discharge on July 1, 1974.

Dutton’s last surgery on his foot was around 1999, 30 years after he stepped on the land mine.

He retired at Dutton Funeral Home in 2015.

Dutton also contracted COVID-19 as well as pneumonia, a dangerous diagnosis when added to his Parkinson’s and diabetes.

But this tough warrior in life, who never gives up, was released from the hospital and is recovering.