Eight candidates from three races take part in forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Eight candidates from three separate races gathered at Luby’s in Wichita Falls on Monday for a candidate forum hosted by the Wichita County Republican Women.

The three candidates for the Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Place One, discussed how they got to this point and how it has prepared them for this election.

“I’ve worked 10 years with the juvenile department, and now 8 years as a trauncy officer in the Justice Of The Peace Office, so I’ve handled all of our civil cases, our criminal cases, our inquest cases, everything that our office deals with, I’ve handled,” Mike Hughes said.

“I am a servant leader, I have been serving since I was a Girl Scout, and then I went into the military and I served for over 23 years and then I served on the council for 4 years and then I serve on non-profits,” Annetta Pope said.

“I started going up there on my days off and obsersving the courtroom, it’s kind of on the backside of what I do as a police officer, so I initiate a lot of things that go into that courtroom. So my interest was peaked and how the backside of that was,” Joseph Robeson said.

The Justice for the Second Court of Appeals place 7 is also a three person race between Elizabeth Beach, John Chupp and Brian Walker. All three with experience that has them ready for the next step.

“All of the justices expect one have civil backgrounds so there’s a need for a judge with a criminal background in the court right now so that’s why I’m running, I fill that need,” Beach said.

“I just thought with my experience I had back then with being a trial lawyer would be a good fit on the bench, and it has been,” Chupp said.

“My father is on the State Supreme Criminal court, the Texas court of criminal appeals, so I’ve seen him do appellate work first hand,” Walker said.

The Wichita County Constable Precinct One race is between Chris Craig, who works in the constable office, and former Justice of Peace Mike Little. They both have a vision of what they want to do if elected.



“My goal is to increase efficiency, make the constables office run more smoothly,” Craig said.

“The constables office really needs a lot of fixing up, there’s a lot of things in there that need to be done. There hasn’t been any major changes in the last 30 years,” Little said.

And as voters begin to head to polls for early voting, all these candidates are hoping they can get your vote.