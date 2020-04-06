Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — 41 total cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Comanche County after officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed on Monday morning eight new coronavirus cases since last Friday, April 3.

This comes after the total number of cases jumped from 33 to 39 over the weekend in Comanche County, with two additional cases announced Monday.

The state of Oklahoma is currently reporting 1,327 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 51 total deaths.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Lawton began a city-wide curfew and shelter-in-place order on April 2 to attempt to aide in slowing the spread of coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

