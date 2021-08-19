Ejected driver in Clay County rollover crash transported to United Regional

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a rollover crash in Clay County has been transported to United Regional with life-threatening injuries.

DPS Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing said a single occupant was traveling northbound along U.S. 287 near the Gainsville overpass in Henrietta at a high rate of speed.

Sgt. Buesing said the driver lost control and struck the concrete guard rail and the vehicle rolled along the guard rail, ejecting the driver.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the car then came to rest on the driver on the southbound side of the guard rail.

The driver was originally transported to Clay County Memorial Hospital in Henrietta with life-threatening injuries but has since been transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls.

The current condition of the driver is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.