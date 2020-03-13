Ekstrom calls WF voters ‘village idiots’ after failed election campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The actions from one candidate in that race has a lot of you talking online after a post from Chris Ekstrom’s Facebook began making the rounds.

In the post from Tuesday, Ekstrom talks about his campaign and said his regret from the race was that he was not “plain spoken and blunt” enough.

Ekstrom goes on to say he had many nice encounters with voters, but then calls some voters ‘village idiots’ and points to those here in Wichita Falls and in Amarillo.

Ekstrom garnered 15% of the vote and did not make it to the run-off between Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner on May 26.