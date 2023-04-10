El Chico on Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard will close on Sunday, April 16.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mexican restaurant El Chico will close their Wichita Falls location on Sunday.

The restaurant, currently located at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Southwest Parkway, has been operating in Wichita Falls for over 20 years.

There was a second location on Central Freeway, but that restaurant closed in 2016 due to issues with a lease agreement.

According to a manager at El Chico, Sunday, April 16, will be the restaurant’s final day of business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At this time, it’s unknown why the store is closing.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.