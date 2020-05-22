El Mejicano changes style to keep customers safe after reopening

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many Texoma bars reopened Friday, joining retail stores, restaurants gyms and other businesses who have reopened their doors in compliance with Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas.

But with new COVID-19 cases reported across the nation daily and a vaccine yet to surface, the novel coronavirus is still a huge concern for potential customers.

In response to their patrons concerns, many local restaurants, like El Mejicano, are changing the way they serve their customers.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, El M ejicano served their customers from a buffet style set-up, in which everyone could grab whatever food they’d like.

Now, management said they will serve customers in a cafeteria style set up, with an El Mejicano staff member serving customers their desired dishes.

This change was made to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and while safety is the top priority for restaurants and bars reopening, it will be a big change; not only for the staff, but customers as well.

“Friday is usually our ‘regular day’. A lot of regulars come in for Friday lunch, and they are adjusting. We had some people say the change is too different, but for the most part, people are just satisfied with what we have, ” El Mejicano’s Assistant Manager Christina Torres said.

Since reopening on Tuesday, May 19, Torres said they’ve had plenty of customers come in, with most on board with the recent changes.

