El Mejicano temporarily closed amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — El Mejicano management announced Wednesday their temporary closure due to growing COVID-19 concerns.

According to a post on El Mejicano’s official Facebook page, the decision came out of an abundance of caution after several employees were exposed to COVID-19.

It is unclear if any employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

Wichita County has seen 131 new COVID-19 cases announced since Monday, June 15, with 61 combined cases confirmed Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

Dine-in service will be closed for the foreseeable future.

According to the post, El Mejicano will consider offering carry-out only service in the near future.

Please see the full Facebook post from El Mejicano below:

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for details.