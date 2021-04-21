El Mejicano to reopen after closing during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — El Mejicano will be opening its doors back up on May 6 after closing due to COVID-19 concerns on June 24, 2020.

The restaurant will reopen at 100 percent capacity with the regular buffet.

Hours of operation will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. They’re also taking reservations for large parties, graduations, and birthdays.

Before closing completely due to COVID-19 concerns the restaurant changed its format to keep customers and staff health and safety the top priority. El Mejicano went from a buffet-style restaurant to having staff serve customers cafeteria-style.

El Mejicano is a Mexican restaurant located at 5401 Central Freeway. To make a reservation call 940-322-1846.