El Paso Walmart reopens after August shooting

EL PASO (KFDX/KJTL) —The El Paso Walmart where 22-people died in an August shooting rampage will re-open Thursday morning.

A new era begins in El Paso.

Walmart manager, Robert Evans, said, “we’re here to support the community, and that’s what we plan to do.”



Just over three months after a gunman entered the Cielo Vista Walmart, killing 22-people and injuring others, the store is ready to welcome customers once again.

Evans said, “I feel it’s important for us to re-open the store for our community. Our associates have worked real hard in trying to get this tragedy out of their minds.”

A 30-foot-tall memorial honoring the victims will soon be unveiled on the south side of the store’s parking lot. It will replace a makeshift memorial that’s been a gathering place since August.

Some residents don’t like that it was moved and archived for future exhibits.



El Paso resident, Nellee Powell said, “I think its somewhat unfortunate because that had a special meaning to it.”



El Paso resident, David Wilcox said, “it was only three months ago. And just being in town for 24 hours you can still just feel in the city, and the community has not recovered from it yet.”

And although the area is still recovering from the shock, Walmart hopes this reopening will help with the healing process.



Evans said, “through this process of rebuilding and getting this store put back together, you can see the laughter, the smiles, the applause between each other.”

The alleged gunman accused in the shooting pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges last month.