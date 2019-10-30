Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

AMARILLO (KFDX/KJTL) — Today, Amarillo City Councilwoman and small business owner, Elaine Hays, officially announced her bid as a conservative Republican for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.



“This is a critical time in Washington, and I will stand strong as a member of Congress who will fight for life, liberty, balanced budgets, term limits, and border security.” Hays continued, “We cannot sit quietly and hope for the best, so we must act to defend our conservative values against plans to eliminate fossil fuels, promote socialism, and do away with private health insurance.”



Serving her second term as Amarillo Place One Councilmember, Hays’ extensive background in financial planning paved the way for a fiscally responsible platform while leading initiatives to promote economic growth, supporting small businesses, and identifying projects that will make a lasting impact on the community.



“America has the largest economy in the world. It’s time to have more business-minded individuals with backgrounds in economics helping to write public policies that affect every business owner and family in our country.”



Hays has roots throughout the 13th District. She grew up in Bridgeport, Texas, and has lived in Amarillo since 1985. Hays is a mother of four and has four grandchildren. She is a small businesswoman, an avid reader, and a former collegiate basketball player. She earned her B.B.A. in Marketing from Texas Christian University and a Master’s degree in Finance and Economics from West Texas A&M University. Hays has co-authored two books on financial planning from a biblical perspective and runs a small business with her husband, Tracy.

The congressional seat is currently held by Mac Thornberry who recently announced his retirement after twenty-five years of service. The Republican primary election will be held March 3, 2020.

