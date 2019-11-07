Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After Tuesday’s election, all eyes are now on the November 2020 election, which is just 361 days away.

One candidate vying to replace 13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry stopped by the KFDX studio day to discuss her candidacy.

Elaine Hays is a small business owner and is serving her second term as Amarillo place one councilmember.

Hays has roots throughout the 13th District as she grew up in bridgeport and has lived in Amarillo since 1985.

Hays said since between now and Election Day, she plans to introduce herself to voters in the 13th District.

“I believe I have a skill set that is greatly needed in Washington right now, we have a spending problem that we have had for quite a while,” 13th Congressional District candidate Elaine Hays said. “I believe we need to have business people at the table making policy.”

Right now, Hayes is one of four Republican candidates who have filed with the Federal Election Commission.

There is one Democratic candidate in the race so far.

The primary election will be on March 3, 2020.