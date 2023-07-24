WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found deceased inside a swimming pool at a residence in Wichita Falls.

Photo courtesy Josh Rowe (KFDX/KJTL)

Law enforcement officials and first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Woodridge Drive in Wichita Falls just before 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, in reference to a high-priority welfare check.

According to our crew member that was on the scene, multiple agencies responded to the call for a possible drowning, including units from the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Wichita Falls Fire Department, and AMR.

According to Sgt. Brian Sheehan with the WFPD, the body of the deceased was discovered by another individual who lives at the residence.

Sgt. Sheehan said it is possible the man had a medical episode and he may not have drowned. He said the man’s body will be sent off for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Further details are unavailable at this time. Our newsroom has reached out to law enforcement officials for more information.