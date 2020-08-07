Electa embezzler back in jail after missing court date

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The former director of a daycare owned by Electra Memorial Hospital who was convicted of embezzling has missed yet another court hearing and is back in jail.

Amanda Robeson, 41, had sentencing set for Thursday morning in 89th District Court but did not appear after being called three times.

Robeson was booked into jail Friday morning.

It is the second time in about a month she has failed to show for court.

The last time she didn’t appear was because she was arrested the day before her probation revocation hearing when authorities said she brought a bladder of urine to her scheduled drug test at the probation department.

Her hearing Thursday was for sentencing after her 5-year probation sentence was revoked. She was convicted for embezzling about $16,000 from Imagination Station in Electra in 2017.

Her probation was revoked in 2019 after she tested positive for marijuana and was delinquent in her payments of restitution.

The plea bargain reached was for eight months in state jail, and sentencing would have been Thursday if she had shown up.

When arrested in 2016, police said she explained the missing daycare funds by saying she would buy toys for the kids and sometimes marked receipts as paid for people who were unable to pay their bills.