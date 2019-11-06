By the numbers; 2019 election results

Explanation of propositions and winners listed below graphic.

Proposition 1:

Proposition 1, which would allow a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time, has failed to pass.

Proposition 2:

Proposition 2 has passed and will allow the Texas Water Development Board to provide funding in the form of bonds to eligible participants in the Economically Distressed Areas Program

Proposition 3:

Proposition 3 has passed. This amendment would allow the legislature to create temporary property tax exemptions in places that have been declared a disaster area by the Governor.

Proposition 4:

Proposition 4 has passed. An amendment will be added to prohibit the state from levying an income tax on individuals to the Texas Constitution, which requires a two-thirds legislative vote and a statewide referendum to amend.

Proposition 5:

Sales tax from sporting goods will automatically be appropriated to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission with the passage of Proposition 5.

Proposition 6:

A constitutional amendment will be added with the passage of Proposition 6, which authorizes the legislature to increase, by $3 billion, the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

Proposition 7:

The amendment will increase from $300 million to $600 million the amount that the General Land Office, the State Board of Education or any other entity can distribute to the Available School Fund with the passage of Proposition 7.

Proposition 8:

An amendment will be added that will create a special flood infrastructure fund outside the General Revenue Fund with the passage of Proposition 8. Money from the fund would be used to finance drainage, flood mitigation or flood control projects.

Proposition 9:

The legislature will exempt precious metal held in depositories in the state from property taxes now that Proposition 9 has passed.

Proposition 10:

Law enforcement animals such as K9s can now be transferred to their handlers or another qualified caretaker upon retirement. Before the passage of Proposition 10, law enforcement animals are auctioned off or donated.

MPEC, Memorial Auditorium improvement propostions pass; Hotel Occupancy Tax to raise 2%.

Proposition A:

Proposition A has passed authorizing the City of Wichita Falls to renovate, maintain and improve the existing multi-purpose events center consisting of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, The Kay Yeager Coliseum and the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center as a venue project and to impose a new hotel occupancy tax at the rate of 2% for the purpose of financing the venue project. The maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the City of Wichita Falls would be 15% of the price paid for a room in a hotel.

Proposition B:

Proposition B has passed authorizing the City of Wichita Falls to renovate, maintain, and improve the existing performance hall in Memorial Auditorium as a venue project and to impose a new hotel occupancy tax at the rate of 2% for the purpose of financing the venue project. The maximum hotel occupancy tax rate imposed from all sources in the City of Wichita Falls would be 15% of the price paid for a room in a hotel.

CITY VIEW ISD

Susan Marie Roberton and Michael Scott Parker have been voted the City View Trustees at Large

Bellevue ISD $4.5 million facility improvement bond passes

MONTAGUE COUNTY

Jeff Jackson has been voted Bowie ISD Trustee Place 3

Bill Miller has been elected as Bowie Mayor

Bowie City Council Precinct 1 (North Ward)

Dianna L Higgins has been elected as Bowie City Councilor Precinct 1 (North Ward)

Bowie City Council Precinct 2 (South Ward)

Jason Love has been elected as Bowie City Councilor Precinct 2 (South Ward).