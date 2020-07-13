Election day in Wichita Co. — Tuesday, July 14

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Run-off elections across the state of Texas will be underway Tuesday, July 14 ahead of November’s election.

In Wichita County, polls open at 7 a.m., where residents have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot.

You can vote at any of the following locations:

Western Hills Baptist Church — 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls

— 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls The Forum — 2120 Speedway Avenue, Wichita Falls

— 2120 Speedway Avenue, Wichita Falls First Assembly of God — 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls

— 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls Highway Department, 76302 — 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls

— 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls 10th & Broad Church of Christ — 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls

— 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls Jefferson Street Baptist Church — 401 Jefferson Street, Wichita Falls

— 401 Jefferson Street, Wichita Falls First Baptist Church at Sheppard — 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls

— 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls Commissioner Pct. 2 Building — 102 West College, Burkburnett

— 102 West College, Burkburnett First Baptist Church Family Center — 300 West Bank, Iowa Park

— 300 West Bank, Iowa Park Electra Volunteer Fire Department — 111 East Cleveland, Electra

— 111 East Cleveland, Electra Kamay Volunteer Fire Department — 8537 SH 258 West, Kamay

13th Congressional District

Texomans heading to the polls Tuesday will decide who will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the 13th Congressional District race for Mac Thornberry’s seat.

For the Republican Party, Josh Winegarner and Ronny Jackson face off for the nomination.

In the March primary election, Winegarner secured 39% of the votes and Jackson earned 20%.

Winegarner, who received Mac Thornberry’s endorsement, said he wants to be a representative for the people in the district and more than just the next congressman.

Former White House Physician and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson who received the President’s endorsement said he knew the race would be a tight one and he is confident he will win.

For the Democrats, Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo hope to represent the party in the November election.

For the second time around, Sagan is vying for the seat represented by Thornberry for almost 26 years.

Trujillo, an Amarillo native, is a former congressional intern for Thornberry.

You can watch the 13th Congressional Debate hosted by KFDX here.

United States Senate





Also on the ballot for Democrats in the run-off election is a representative to oppose incumbent John Cornyn for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Air Force veteran, businesswoman and teacher Mary “MJ” Hegar and Texas State Senator out of Dallas Royce West both hope to represent the Democrats in November.

A sample ballot for the run-off elections can be found below: