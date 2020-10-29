Election day polling locations in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2020 election continues to draw nearer as residents of Wichita County prepare to cast their ballots in what experts are calling the most important election in our lifetime.

Early voting concludes October 30 and Election Day is Tuesday, November 3

Texomans who did not vote early or submit a mail-in ballot will have several locations in Wichita County to cast their votes on November 3.

Over 25 polling locations will open on November 3 across Wichita County.

Please find those locations below:

The polling locations for Election Day within the city of Wichita Falls can be found below:

Allendale Baptist Church — 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310

— 4650 Allendale Rd, Wichita Falls, 76310 The Forum — 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308

— 2120 Speedway Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308 Western Hills Baptist Church — 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310

— 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls, 76310 Faith Lodge # 1158 — 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308

— 3503 Kemp Ave, Wichita Falls, 76308 MSU Sikes Lake Center — 4090 Louis J Rodriguez, Wichita Falls, 76308

— 4090 Louis J Rodriguez, Wichita Falls, 76308 Texas Highway Dept. — 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302

— 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, 76302 Wesley United Methodist Church — 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302

— 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, 76302 First Baptist Church at Sheppard — 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306

— 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls, 76306 Legacy Church of God — 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306

— 1420 TX -11 Loop, Wichita Falls, 76306 Cameron Gardens VFD — 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305

— 153 FM1740, Wichita Falls, 76305 10th & Broad Church of Christ — 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Kemp Sunnyside Community Center — 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 405 Walnut, Wichita Falls, 76301 Region IX Education Center — 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306

— 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306 Martin Luther King Center — 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls, 76301 Jefferson St. Baptist Church — 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306

— 401 Jefferson St, Wichita Falls, 76306 Mercy Church (Formerly First Assembly of God) — 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309

— 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls, 76309 The Bridge Church — 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308

— 4725 K Mart Dr., Wichita Falls, 76308 Life Church — 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309

— 4350 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, 76309 Floral Heights United Methodist Church — 2215 10th St, Wichita Falls, 76309

The polling locations for Election Day within Wichita County can be found below:

Electra Community Center — 501 E Roosevelt Ave., Electra, 76360

— 501 E Roosevelt Ave., Electra, 76360 Kamay VFD — 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369

— 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay, 76369 Commissioner Pct.2 Bldg . — 102 W. College, Burkburnett 76354

. — 102 W. College, Burkburnett 76354 Haws Rd. Community Church — 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367

— 2635 Haws Rd, Iowa Park, 76367 First Baptist Family Center — 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367

— 300 W Bank, Iowa Park, 76367 Faith Baptist Church — 411 S Wall, Iowa Park, 76367

Texomans will have a variety of decisions to make when casting their ballots in 2020, including for the President of the United States, two congresspersons to represent Texas on Capitol Hill, the mayor of Wichita Falls, and the Wichita Falls ISD bond.

Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are seeking four more years in the White House. A victory in 2020 would mark the fourth consecutive president to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Opposing Trump for the Democratic Party is former Vice President Joe Biden and former Attorney General of California Kamala Harris, hoping to make Trump the first president since George H. W. Bush to fail to win re-election.

Both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates have each faced off in one debate each, though the future of the remaining presidential debates is unclear.

Incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn looks to continue his time on Capitol Hill, while Democratic candidate MJ Hegar hopes to use her experience in state politics to represent the people of Texas in Congress.

On October 11, Nexstar hosted a debate between the two candidates.

The race for Representative Mac Thornberry’s seat in the United States House representing Texas Congressional District 13 is now between three candidates.

Republican and former White House physician Ronny Jackson looks to use the connections made in Washington to represent Texas in Congress, while former intern to Rep. Thornberry and Democratic nominee Gus Trujillo hopes to be a fresh face in the House.

Also vying for Rep. Thornberry’s seat is Libertarian candidate Jack Westbrook.

Incumbent Stephen Santellana faces two challengers in the race for the Mayor of Wichita Falls in reality TV star James Huling and businessman Kevin Hunter.

The three candidates faced off in a debate hosted by KFDX on October 1.

Three districts in Wichita Falls will be deciding who will be their representative on city council as three incumbent councilors seek re-election and three newcomers look to take their seats.

In District 3, incumbent councilor Jeff Browning will face off against local minister Mel Martinez.

In District 4, Tim Brewer will look to hold his seat in a race with Jason Hester.

Incumbent councilor Steve Jackson and Tom Taylor look to represent District 5 on the city council.

WFISD has a $290 million bond to build two new high schools in Wichita Falls on the ballot.

Included in that bond are two propositions, the first is for $276.415 million in bonds to finance buying property and building the two high schools.

The second proposition would allow the district to issue bonds for $13.585 million to build recreational and athletic facilities at the schools.

You can find out more about the bond proposal here, as well as what will happen to the existing campuses if the bond passes here.

Ten propositions for the city charter will be broken up into three items on the ballot.

After the election, the propositions that passed will come before the council again in January for final adoption into the city charger.

Proposition 9 amends the terms for council members and the mayor from two-year terms to three-year terms. It also brings down the total time a council member can serve from 10 years to 9 years.

Proposition 10 increases the stipend for council members.

Texomans will be voting in several other races this election cycle, including:

WFISD trustee, Single Member, place 4, 4-year term

Wichita County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas

Three seats on the Texas Supreme Court

Burkburnett city councilors

Mayor of Electra

Electra ISD trustee, place 5

Iowa Park CISD trustees

City View ISD school board members

You can find a sample ballot from the 2020 general election below:

The Wichita Falls League of Women Voters has assembled a “nonpartisan voters guide” in conjunction with the Texas League of Women Voters with detailed breakdowns of each candidate in each race facing Wichita County this election cycle.

The WFLWV also recommends using the free website Vote411.org.

Simply enter your address and your political party affiliation, and you’ll have access to all the information on these and other important races.

You can view the voter’s guide below: