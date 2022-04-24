WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meals On Wheels programs across the country are always in need of help and senior citizens in Electra are no exception.

The Electra Chuck Wagon Gang hosted a fish fry at the Crooked Creek Golf Club to raise money for the Electra Senior Citizen’s Meals On Wheels program.

Officials with the Chuck Wagon say they just wanted to do their part to help the senior citizens of their city who’ve been struggling.

“It helps the needs of our elder people. You know, you got parents, grandparents, people that don’t have any way of getting food and things, so this is for our senior citizens up here, and it feeds lots of people every day, and you know, they just need help. I mean, you know, inflation, food, everything’s expensive, so all the proceeds of this today go towards them,” Electra Chuck Wagon member Scott Swenson said.

Not only was some good food served up but there was also a silent auction to raise funds as well.