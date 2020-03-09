Electra commissioners to approve funds for major projects

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — In Electra, city commissioners will discuss and possibly approve funds for two major projects and one could be a major economic boost for the city if approved.

In Electra, city commissioners will discuss and possibly approve funds for two major projects and one could be a major economic boost for the city if approved.

The RV park has been authorized by the 4B board already but now city councilors will be deciding whether or not to approve the $27,500 for the project.

A vacant lot in the city could be home to RV park that officials hope will generate employment in the city.

The 4B Board’s Vice President Scott Strange said the RV park is also a great economic sales tax incentive project.

“Our job is to get businesses going in Electra, it’s a business, they are going to have employees, they are going to pay taxes,” Strange said.

Strange said 60 days after the funds are approved the money will be allocated for the project.

Funds for new public restrooms will possibly be approved in Tuesday’s meeting as well, something the city has never had, according to Strange.

Strange said renting porta potties for events have become expensive and said no one really likes them.

He said he believes it just makes sense to build public restrooms downtown.

The 4B board has recommended that the city commissioners approve $50,000 for this project.

“This will help generate downtown traffic, tourism… by having public restrooms,” Strange said.

Strange said the restrooms, which will be next to the Grand Theatre, will only be open during events.