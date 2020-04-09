1  of  5
Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19

Local News

Wichita Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Electra has confirmed its first positive coronavirus case.

According to city manager Steve Bowlin, the city was informed by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District that 28 people in Electra were tested for the virus.

Bowlin said one test came back positive. No information about this patient is being released at this time.

City leaders said they will continue to monitor the situation of the virus and ask that each residence continue to follow the guidelines set by the CDC, the Governor’s executive orders and the Wichita County shelter in place order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.