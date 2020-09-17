Electra daycare embezzler finally sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The former director of a daycare owned by Electra Memorial Hospital who was convicted of embezzling and was a no show for sentencing in August can’t avoid it this time and is going to state jail. She received 10 months in state jail.

Amanda Robeson, 41, was supposed to be sentenced Aug. 6, but did not show up, and a warrant was issued for her arrest and she was arrested the next day and denied bail. It was the second time in about a month she failed to show up for court.

The last time she didn’t appear was because she was arrested the day before her probation revocation hearing. Authorities said she hid a bag of urine underneath her shirt for her scheduled drug test at the probation department. She was convicted of embezzling about $16,000 from Imagination Station in Electra in 2017 and received five years probation.

Robeson’s probation was revoked last year after she tested positive for Marijuana and was delinquent in her payments of restitution. Had she shown up in August, the plea bargain reached was for 8 months in state jail.

Robeson will get credit off her sentence for 45 days spent in jail. When arrested in 2016 police said she explained the missing daycare funds by saying she would buy toys for the kids and sometimes marked receipts as paid for people who were unable to pay their bills.