Electra Fire Department holds 1st Pump Jack Capital Throw Down

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Electra Fire Department held the first Pump Jack Capital Throw Down Saturday.

The event started Friday night, May 21, 2021, with a jack pot salsa and jack pot steak contest followed by an awards ceremony.

A cookoff competition between jack pot beans, chicken, spare ribs and brisket started at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22. The winners of that competition were announced during an awards ceremony Saturday evening.

The Throw Down is a fundraiser for the fire department, but it’s also a way for them to get involved with the community.

“It kind of helps pay for new gear that we need, or during grass fire season we can get our trucks up and running better, put all the fires out, and I think it’s also good to give back to our community that we serve, to let them know that we’re here not just for fire, but we’re apart of the community too,” Electra Volunteer Fire Department Captain Damien Figueroa said.

A corn hole tournament followed the Saturday award ceremonies.

Guests can still attend the event. According to Fire Chief Greg Lynn, they’re planning on going all the way up until midnight.