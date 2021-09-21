Electra Grand Theatre gears up to celebrate 100 years

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — For the last century, the Electra Grand Theatre has stood in the heart of town.

“I can remember going to the show, momma would give us a dollar, maybe two dollars,” Electra resident Brenda Sawyer said.

Generations of families have frequented the historic centennial theatre.

“We’d get popcorn, candy and coke and still have money left over,” Sawyer said.

She not only remembers those childhood memories but also the start of her half-a-century long marriage.

“My favorite, really, my favorite time, it was October the 13, my husband and I, Tim, will be married 48 years, and that was our first date was at the show,” Sawyer said.

And now, they want to throw a celebration fitting for the centennial.

“We’re at the point where we can start having more events and doing things on a more regular basis which is the end goal, and we’re looking forward to the next 100 years,” Electra City Commissioner and Grand Theatre board member Austin Daniel said.

Grammy and CMA award winners Scott Emerick and Paul Overstreet headline Saturday’s reception concert, along with Electra’s own Robert Craighead joined by Brad Benedict and Ashley Rose, also traveling in from California.

“It was a great turnout the first time we did this and we’re excited to see these people come back and they’ve kind of made it more of a tradition for themselves and for us and we’re glad to see that,” Daniel said.

Daniel says this gives them a chance to show off the building that’s lasted a century.

“This building is a magnificent building and sometimes when you see it every day, you forget that but whenever you see people from California and driving in and stuff like that, how much they appreciate it, we realize how blessed we are to have something like this,” Daniel said.

And for the entire city of Electra.

“Having places like this with the old historic feel, and people coming back through the area, you see people finding new values and appreciation for things and the values that come with these towns,” Daniel said.

Celebrating a staple of Electra and beyond!

There will be a key ceremony at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, then doors open for the 100th celebration concert at 7 p.m.!

For more on ticket information or any other details, just click here!