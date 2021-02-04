UPDATE: All clear given at Electra Jr/Sr High School following bomb threat

UPDATE: Thursday, February 4 at 12:45 p.m.

School officials at Electra ISD said all agencies and authorities have given the all-clear concerning a bomb threat on the campus of Electra Junior/Senior High School.

Officials said students will return to campus shortly.

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — School officials at Electra ISD have confirmed the Electra Junior/Senior High has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

The Electra Police Department and Electra Fire Department are on the scene at 200 Anderson Avenue. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office was called to the campus at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Our newsroom will pass along when the all clear is given.