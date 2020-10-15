Electra High School student tests positive for COVID-19

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at Electra High School has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a letter sent to Electra Independent School District parents, students and staff Thursday.

According to the letter, Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said the district was made aware of a student with a positive test result Thursday morning.

West said the student was last on campus Wednesday and that the case was immediately reported to the Wichita Falls—Wichita County Public Health District,

Though the Public Health District is currently conducting its own investigation, the case does appear to be a low risk of spread based on their initial questionnaire.

West said no other students or staff members need to be quarantined at this time.

West asked parents to keep reinforcing good hygiene practices with their students, including washing hands regularly, using hand sanitizer, and wearing a mask, as these steps are vital to keep the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re encouraged to contact West ISD at (940) 432-3804 or by email at ted.west@electraisd.net.

