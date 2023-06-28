ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra Memorial Hospital has once again been placed in the top 20 critical access hospitals for patient satisfaction by the National Rural Health Association.

The hospital has achieved this distinction multiple times in recent years. The top 20 for 2023 are selected from the more than 1,300 critical access hospitals in the nation. Ratings are based on categories of performance including quality, outcomes, patient input, and cost.

Memorial hospital was opened in 1976 with expansions in 2012 and 2014, and now offers a full spectrum of medical services, including pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, cardiopulmonary care, a 24-hour level 4 trauma center, ambulance service, and childcare.