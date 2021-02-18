Electra Hospital reschedules COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Electra Hospital District Thursday announced the rescheduling of their COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic.

The clinic, originally scheduled for Friday, February 19, has been moved to Tuesday, February 23 due to neighborhood road conditions caused by winter weather.

In a press release, officials said those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 29 should arrive on Tuesday at their scheduled appointment time.

Officials said all scheduled patients are being called to confirm the change of date.

Those who have questions should visit the Electra Hospital District website or call (940) 495-3981.

Please find the full press release below: