ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Electra Independent School District announced their plans for graduation.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, June 5 at 8 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Tickets will be required for attendance and a limit will be placed on the number of guests per graduate, though the exact number is yet to be determined.

Electra ISD officials also announced two make-up dates, if necessary, on Saturday, June 6 and Friday, June 12.