Electra ISD goes virtual after more than 75 students, staff test positive or quarantine for COVID-19

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Electra Independent School District announced Thursday the entire district will be switching to remote only learning after more than 75 students and staff members were confirmed either positive COVID-19 cases or in close contact quarantine.

Superintendent Ted West said the switch to virtual learning will begin Friday, November 6, and extend until Friday, November 13.

All extracurricular activities and contests during this time will also be postponed or canceled.

West said as of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Electra ISD students and staff members had 13 positive cases, 5 pending tests, and 56 close contact cases of COVID-19.

Electra ISD has switched to remote-only learning once before after officials closed Electra Junior-Senior High School on October 29 and 30 after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

See the full letter from Superintendent Ted West below:

