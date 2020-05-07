Electra ISD in discussions to install solar panels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In April, the Electra ISD board of trustees voted to accept an application from a company that is looking to install a solar panel farm in their district.

The energy that the panels produce won’t be used by the district. But the value that the panels bring would pump some new money into the area.

“The estimates are somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 million worth of additional taxable value,” Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said. “Which we stand right now at about $180 million taxable value so it would have a huge financial impact on our district.”

EDF Renewables reached out to Electra ISD to install solar panels inside the district’s land but not inside Electra city limits. EDF needs plenty of space and they want to use up to 12,000 acres in the district. Even though the solar panels would be on farmland, they would pay a different tax rate.

“Today, the ISD receives less money because of ag valued property,” Wichita County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Watts said. “When the solar farm comes into existence, they’ll receive a higher allotment of property tax because the solar farm would be required to pay a commercial rate for their property taxes.”

The solar panels could also affect the county as a whole.

“This all would be created in a reinvestment zone which the solar company has asked the county to consider,” Watts said. “We’ve taken that into advisement. We’re under investigation with it now.”

If the panels were to come, they would have to pay taxes to Electra ISD and Wichita County and it could even mean more money from the state.

“The state has somewhat assisted the county with grants because of energy, oil production mostly, on some roads each year,” Watts said. “We’re hoping that that continues and maybe with this participation, we’ll see an increased amount of money roll in toward road endeavors.”

With Electra ISD and Wichita County not having to pay for any installation, this project could be a positive juncture for everyone in the community.

These talks are still preliminary as Electra ISD and the county work to make sure that this is the right move. However, according to Watts and West, if everything is worked out, construction of the solar farm could come in the next two years.