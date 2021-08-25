Electra ISD school board tables mask mandate Monday night

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — For now the Texas Education Agency is not enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.

That has some school districts taking matters into their own hands and putting mask mandates in place. During Monday night’s Electra school board meeting the issue came up as well.

Some parents say masks create long-term issues for their kids. Electra ISD school leaders decided to hold off on a mandate for now.

“Whether we do anything with masks tonight or not, we’re still gonna have to implement some of those other things, in our classrooms because we can’t turn a blind eye to this. We know that there’s something out there and we’re gonna have to be, do our due diligence to do it,” Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said.

“And he heard that I was coming up here to talk about this, and cried. Begged me ‘please do not make me go back and have to wear a mask.’ So as a parent that is really hard,” Electra ISD parent Hailey Ericsson said.

School officials say 553 students and staff missed last year due to COVID with some being absent more than once.