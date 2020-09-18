Electra ISD serves distance learning student raw meat, superintendent issues statement

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Superintendent of Electra Independent School District is apologizing after a student received unexpected lunches multiple times.

The mother of a distance learning student at Electra ISD said she received raw food items twice in their lunches provided by the district.

According to the mother, the student received what was described as “raw chicken” one day and a “raw hamburger patty” the next.

“Obviously this is a mistake and I will find out why this happened,” Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said. “We at Electra ISD are proud of our food service program and this is not anything close to the quality program that we strive for.”

West later went on to apologize for the mishap.

“Our apologies to the students and parents involved in this and we will do everything we can to make it right,” West said.

It is unknown at this time if any other Electra ISD students received raw food items in their school-provided lunches.