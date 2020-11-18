Electra ISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A staff member at Electra Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Electra ISD officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to a letter sent to parents, students and staff at Electra ISD, Superintendent Ted West said the district was made aware of the positive staff member Wednesday.

West said all students and staff members that were in close contact with the positive case have been notified via phone call.

West emphasized the district’s plan to return to full face-to-face instruction following the upcoming Thanksgiving break, except for families who have the required paperwork on file for enrollment in the Electra ISD Remote Instruction Plan.

