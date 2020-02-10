Electra ISD superintendent says no cause for concern about reported coronavirus

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Electra Independent School District superintendent Ted West told our newsroom there might be some cases of a less dangerous strain of the coronavirus in their community.

This comes moments after Electra ISD’s official Facebook page released the following post:

However, West said there is no cause for concern because its the “HKU1” strand which presents itself as a common cold and is often diagnosed as an upper respiratory infection, and not the 2019 novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan China.

Our team spoke with a pharmacist recently who said that strain is quite common.

“The coronavirus is actually very common, most of us have probably had a variation of it. It causes common colds, such things like that, when it mutates into something like this it kind of causes a concern because it’s new and it scares people,” physician at the English Pharmacy Jason Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt also said that if you do feel symptoms and you have to leave the house, wearing a face mask can catch a lot of the virus particles that can be released when you sneeze or cough.

Symptoms of the virus include runny nose, upper respiratory tract infection, congestion, mild fever, nasal congestion, sore throat and sneezing.

Bobbitt added school officials are taking extra efforts to clean the schools.

