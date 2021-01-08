Electra ISD employee resigns following allegations of misconduct with former student

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra ISD faculty member has resigned amid allegations of misconduct with a former student.

On Monday, a secondary faculty member turned in his resignation, to be effective immediately, according to Electra superintendent Ted West.

West said after he accepted the resignation, he learned that the faculty member was resigning amidst allegations that he had been involved in inappropriate electronic communications with a former Electra ISD student after the student graduated.

“During our investigation this week, we have found no evidence that the employee has been inappropriately involved with or engaged in inappropriate communications with any current students or former students while they were enrolled in Electra ISD,” West said. “We are continuing to investigate to ensure that this employee did not inappropriately behave with or communicate with any other former or current students.”

This faculty member, whose name is not being released by the school district, is not allowed on school property or allowed to attend any Electra ISD school-sponsored or school-related activity, West said.

Electra ISD has notified law enforcement and the Educator Certification Division of the Texas Education Agency.

West said the District is and will continue to cooperate fully with all investigating agencies as they determine any additional consequences.