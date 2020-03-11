Electra ISD teaches students how to fight coronavirus by washing hands

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Because of the widespread coronavirus, experts are telling citizens to consistently wash their hands to keep from getting infected, but many might not be doing it properly.

Electra Independent School District officials are making sure its students are properly equipped and educated to defend themselves from all illnesses.

Every year, Electra ISD teaches grades third through sixth on how to wash their hands. With the coronavirus rapidly spreading, Electra ISD is giving all students another lesson in personal hygiene.

Multiple health experts have said the best way to not get infected with the coronavirus is to wash your hands and not be around the infected.

The message to Electra ISD students isn’t about fighting the coronavirus but fighting all sickness.

“We are not seeing any of that,” Electra ISD school nurse Leslie Vanderland said. “We want kids to know that they do have some ownership of their health and how to prevent illness.”

School officials said they hope maybe kids can take what they learned to their homes and teach their families.

“Hopefully, they go home and teach their parents,” Vanderland said. “I try to tell them most of the time to go home and show their parents that they learned to wash their and hands to cover their cough and their sneeze.”

Vanderland had a different way to spice up the demonstration. She covered her hands in oil and cinnamon to show the germs on her hands. Then she would turn on the water and use soap to scrub her hands for 30 seconds.

Vanderland had two songs to help pass that time: the happy birthday song and the alphabet song, and it seems to have stuck with students.