Electra ISD to close for the rest of the week due to increased COVID-19 cases

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Electra Independent School District announced Wednesday they will close Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14 due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West said the decision was made after careful consideration due especially due to the rising case numbers among district faculty and staff members.

West said Monday, January 17 will now be used to deep clean the school facilities. Students will return to class on Tuesday, January 18.

All extra curricular activities, including athletics, FFA, and cheer competitions will still happen as scheduled, according to West.

Electra ISD is now the third Texoma area school district to close due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers among their staff and the second to do so in Wichita County.

