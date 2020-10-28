Electra Junior-Senior High switches to remote learning for Oct. 29 & 30 after student tests positive for COVID-19

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Electra Independent School District announced Wednesday Electra Junior-Senior High School will switch to remote learning Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30 after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to Electra ISD parents, students and staff from Superintendent Ted West, the district was made aware of a positive test in a high school student Wednesday.

West said the student was last in class on Friday, October 23.

West said Electra ISD officials were also made aware of several other students who were in close contact with the positive student over the weekend, leading to 13 high school students being quarantined.

The decision to switch to remote learning was made after consulting the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.

“We have determined that the safest thing to do is for Electra Junior-Senior High to switch to ‘remote learning’ for Thursday and Friday,” West said.

West said the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected during this time.

Additionally, both the junior varsity and varsity football games scheduled to be played against Munday this week will be canceled.

Please see the letter sent to parents from West below: