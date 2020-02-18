Electra man and woman break man’s leg over stolen flashlight, charged with aggravated assault

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— Two Electra residents are charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after a man said he questioned one of them about a stolen flashlight and they jumped on him and knocked him to the ground, and broke his leg.



Police in Electra said it happened in the 700 block of Frazier on Saturday.



They said they found the 53-year-old victim on the ground holding his leg.

He told officers 44-year-old Christina Smith and 53-year-old Dan Green got on top of him and beat him until he almost passed out.

At some point officers said his right leg above the ankle was broken.

The victim said it started when he confronted smith about stealing a flashlight.

On Sunday, police said they found Green sitting on the porch of a house on summit.

Officials said when he saw them he quickly went inside and officers went in and grabbed his hand.

Officials said Green was holding an open pocket knife in his other hand which he quickly dropped.



Then officers said while they were getting ready to book him, they found meth in one of his socks.