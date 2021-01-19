Electra man arrested in 2014 homicide investigation

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— A Texas Rangers investigation into the 2014 death of Joey Samples has led to the arrest of an Electra man.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, Texas Rangers got an arrest warrant Tuesday for 58-year-old Mike Linn Cooper.

Sgt. Buesing added the homicide happened in Electra.

Cooper is charged with murder and his bond is set at $1 million.

The Texas Rangers are leading this investigation and details that led to Cooper’s arrest are unknown at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on this investigation.