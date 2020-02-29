Electra man charged on new charges of retaliation against officer, criminal mischief, assault, trespassing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man with previous charges and convictions of terroristic threats and criminal mischief has been arrested on new charges of retaliation against an officer, criminal mischief, assault and criminal trespass.

Zachary Martin, 29, has bonds totaling almost $30,000.

An off duty Electra dispatcher spotted Martin walking on South Main and notified another officer Martin had outstanding warrants.

The officer arrested Martin without incident but said when he was being booked into jail Martin told him he would see him in two days when he bonded out and he would be dead.

Earlier that day another officer had been sent to a home on east summit for a disturbance.

A woman there said Martin had been there causing a disturbance and he at first refused to leave but finally did.

Police said a criminal trespass warning had already been issued a week before to Martin for the same address.

Two days after that warning police officers said they investigated an assault on Wabash where a man told them martin had assaulted him because he was jealous that the other man had a job.

Police officers said the man had injuries near his eye and on his shoulder.

On Feb. 14, police officers filed terroristic threat charges against Martin when a woman he had been dating said he threatened to murder her.

In 2018, he served four days for breaking a woman’s car window and had a criminal trespass conviction in 2012 involving another woman.