Electra man faces numerous child sexual assault charges after providing alcohol to look ‘cool, awesome’

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man faces numerous charges related to sexual assaults of minors and providing alcohol to minors.

The most recent arrest for Damian Devore, 20, was Tuesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Burkburnett.

The victim was interviewed May 20 and told authorities that Devore contacted her on Snapchat and said he had noticed she was in Burkburnett and invited her to hang out. She said he told her he was 15-years-old.

She said he came and picked her up at her grandparents’ house and drove to a dark area in some bushes and asked her to have sex.

She said she told him she was only 11-years-old and was too young to have sex, but he began to assault her even though she told him she was in pain and to stop.

After the assault, she said he dropped her off at her grandparents and left.

In November 2019, Devore was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

After a person reported a 19-year-old was at a house on West Ida in Electra involved in inappropriate activity with underage girls.

When police arrived, they said there was a disturbance with multiple parents on the scene yelling and Devore told them one person had punched him.

One of three girls there said Devore asked via Snapchat to come to the house they were at and she told him okay, and he gave them alcohol and convinced them to perform sex acts.

One girl said she blacked out and couldn’t remember what happened.

Police officers said Devore said he got “horny” because the girls were acting sexual and they performed oral sex on him willingly.

He said he provided the alcohol because he wanted to look “cool and awesome.”