Electra man faces three charges after threatening to shoot police

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— An Electra man faces three charges after police said he threatened to shoot them if they came to the door.

63-year-old Dwight Michener has been charged with unlawful restraint, terroristic threat to an officer and terroristic threat to a family member.



Officers said Michener’s son came to the Electra Police Department and said he father had a gun and had been threatening him and his mother.



While the son was making the report, police said Michener phoned him and told him he could see a cop car down the street, and if they came to the door, he would blast them.



Officers went to the 500 block of Franklin and used their speaker to tell Michener to come out.

Officers said Michener complied and was arrested.



The victim told officers Michener had kept her from leaving since the previous day.



She said he took her cell phone and every time she tried to leave he pushed her down and said he would get a piece of wood and beat her over the heed until she was unrecognizable.



Officers said they found a 44 magnum handgun and ammo on a recliner.



Officers said they also found a piece of wood with a towel wrapped around it so it would not leave marks on a person.