Electra man indicted for alleged assault of city’s administrator

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is indicted for the alleged assault of the Electra City administrator in June, 2020.

Grant Johnson, 51, now faces trial for the reported assault of administrator Steve Bowlin in June, 2020.

Police officers said they were called about an assault at city hall and saw Johnson leaving the building.

Johnson was detained and Bowlin then came out and told an officer that Johnson had come into his office and hit him in the face with his fist.

Officers said Bowlin was bleeding from cuts to the left side of his face. The arrest affidavit does not specify any motive or details on what led to the alleged assault.

Johnson has 10 arrests in a little more than a year.

One was an incident reported at the Dollar General in Electra.

Police officers said video from the store shows Johnson assaulting and yelling at several people.

Many alleged assaults involved what is described as a large bowie knife.

One in December, 2019, involved alleged threats to a Walmart employee with a knife that were recorded on surveillance camera.