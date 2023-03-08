WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old Electra man who has a pending charge for assault of the Electra city administrator in 2020 has been indicted for an alleged terrorism incident at the Wichita County Tax Office in 2021 involving Tax Collector-Assessor Tommy Smyth and an employee.

Grant Johnson, who has arrests for more than a dozen assault charges, is indicted for assault with intent to influence the conduct of a government agency.

In April 2021 he was charged with making terroristic threats to employees of the tax office.

Deputies said Johnson came in to do a vehicle title registration and that when an employee told him he would first need to pay the taxes due, he began yelling and cursing at her.

Smyth came to the lobby and tried to calm Johnson down, and asked him to leave the building.

Smyth said this made Johnson angrier and that he continued yelling obscenities and began moving toward Smyth, threatening harm to him and the employee. At this point, deputies said Smyth went back into the secure area and closed the door.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They said Johnson then tried to kick the door open and pushed on the keypad trying to get in.

A deputy clerk put his body against the door to prevent it from being forced open. A deputy responded to the alarm and was able to get Johnson out of the building and into custody.

Court records show Johnson has previously been charged with 17 counts of assaults, deadly conduct and terroristic threats.

He has two charges of assault of a public servant. In June 2020, he was arrested by Electra Police after he allegedly assaulted City Administrator Steve Bowlin.

An officer said Bowlin came out of his office bleeding from wounds to his face and said Johnson had come into his office and hit him. They said Bowlin did not know what provoked the attack.

Many of Johnson’s previous assault charges involved a large Bowie Knife. One arrest in 2009 involved a man who was walking on Broad Street in Wichita Falls who was shot from a car with a shotgun.