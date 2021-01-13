Electra man indicted in October shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who barricaded himself in an Electra apartment after a shooting in Wichita Falls, according to local and federal officials, has been indicted on three charges.

Rodolfo Rodriguez, 40, will stand trial on charges of aggravated assault, assault of a public servant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rodriguez has bonds totaling around $800,000.

On October 19, police said a man in a gold GMC pickup shot a man from the pickup and fled.

Witnesses said the shooter drove up beside the victim at 11th Street and Baylor Street and began arguing with him then fired one shot and fled.

The victim was shot in the chest with the .45 caliber bullet exiting out of his back.

Police say they have video of the shooting a witness shot on his phone.

Three days after the shooting, police said the victim recovered enough to pick Rodriguez from a photo line up.

He said he and Rodriguez had been arguing about money before the shooting.

About 10 days later, officers from the Electra Police Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office,

Wichita Falls Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Service converged on an apartment on East Michigan Street in Electra to serve the high-risk arrest warrant on Rodriguez.

Officers said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a room and they forced entry and Rodriguez resisted as they put him in restraints, kicking an Electra officer in the abdomen.

Rodriguez has a long record of arrests and convictions in Wichita County, including three previous assaults, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, three evading and two resisting arrests.