Electra man jailed after alleging “a voice” told him to kill cat with frying pan

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is charged with cruelty to animals after Electra police said he told them a voice told him to grab a frying pan and kill a cat.

Demarion Williams, 19, was booked into jail Sunday, February 9, and is being held on $1,000 bond.

Officials with the Electra Police Department were dispatched to an apartment on East Michigan Street in Electra for a disturbance.

The responding officer said Williams was leaving as he arrived, and he asked Williams what happened.

According to authorities, Williams told the officer to just take him to jail because he had killed a cat.

The officer put Williams in handcuffs, then went inside the apartment to find a black cat stretched out on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

The officer confirmed the cat was dead before getting more information from Williams.

Williams told the officer a voice told him to grab the frying pan from the stove and kill the cat.

The officer said Williams said he choked the cat first until it passed out and then began beating it with the pan.