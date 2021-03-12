Electra man jailed for punching, kicking girlfriend after she bought him wrong brand of beer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said a 69-year-old Electra man did not like the brand of beer his girlfriend bought him, so he punched and kicked her.

Joe Bounds is jailed for assault family violence.

Police officers said on Thursday night they saw a white pickup on Scott Street and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

When they stopped him, they asked the female passenger to get out, and when she did, she told them Bounds had hit her and she was afraid of him.

She said she had purchased beer for Bounds, but he did not like the brand and he punched her in the lip, chest and lower back with his fist.

She said he also kicked her in the shins.

Officers said they saw red marks on her chest and abdomen. They also said Bound admitted arguing with her, but denied hitting or kicking her.

Bounds has had 15 criminal cases filed, including eight felonies.

In 2019, he was arrested and charged with kicking his 49-year-old girlfriend all over her body with his boots.

The victim said he tried to stab her, but she was able to knock the knife out of his hand.

Then she said he grabbed a dumbbell an hit her in the head and began to stab her in the legs with scissors.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.